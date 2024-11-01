E-Home Announces Major Capital Reorganization Plans

E-Home Household Service Holdings (EJH) has released an update.

E-Home Household Service Holdings is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 26, 2024, to propose a significant capital reorganization. The proposed changes include a reduction in the par value of ordinary shares and a subdivision of authorized share capital, aiming to improve financial flexibility by offsetting accumulated losses and enabling potential dividend payments. Investors in the financial markets will find these developments noteworthy as they may impact the company’s capital structure and future growth strategies.

