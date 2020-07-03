E-Gold Claims US Officials Buried Key Report in 2008 Landmark Crypto Ruling
A defunctÂ digital currency project that was a precursor to bitcoin has claimed the U.S. government suppressed crucial evidence in a 2008 landmark case that has since shaped the cryptocurrency industry.
- E-Goldâs former directors filed a petition Tuesday for a writ of coram nobis â in which the court changes the original judgment upon discovery of a fundamental error â at the District of Columbia court.
- Founded in 1996, E-Gold allowed users to trade digital units backed by precious metals â at its peak, the company held around $85 million in gold.
- The U.S. government charged E-Gold with being an unlicensed money transmitter in 2007; the projectâs directors pleaded guilty in 2008.
- The ex-directors now claim in court that the federal government unlawfully concealed a 2006 review from Floridaâs Office for Financial Regulation (OFR) so they âcould make an exampleâ out of E-Gold.
- Per the filing, the OFR review said E-Gold did not count as a money transmitter, as the gold-based asset was closer to a commodity than a fiat currency under state law.
- E-Goldâs former directors claim the courtâs judgment would have been substantially different had they been allowed access to the OFR review
- The E-Gold case effectively extended the definition of âmoney transmitterâ in the U.S. to include any system that stored and transferred value.
- Many crypto businesses subsequently have had to be regulated as money transmitters in individual states if they want to operate legally in the U.S.
See the full filing below:
See also: Lessons From the First Digital Gold Boom
Related Stories
- Swiss Government Makes Moves to Encourage Crypto Businesses
- Mapping the Future of the SEC (Thereâs a Nonzero Chance Hester Peirce Takes Over)
- New York Regulator Adds 3-Strike Rule for BitLicense Applicants
- EU Creating a Regulatory Regime for Cryptocurrencies, Says Economic Chief
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- ‘I Failed Terribly at Keeping My Identity Secret’: Scott Alexander on the Value of Pseudonymity
- Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
- Vanguard to Go Live on Symbiont’s Blockchain Platform for Foreign Exchange in Q3 2020
- AML Bitcoin Founder Claims DC Lobbyist Jack Abramoff, US Government Are ‘Extorting’ Him