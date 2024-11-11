E-Globe Sets New Director Independence Standards

E-Globe S.P.A. (IT:EGB) has released an update.

E-Globe S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has established new criteria for evaluating the independence of its directors, aligning with recent regulatory updates. The company has confirmed the independence of its directors, Dr. Antonio Riccio and Dr. Ornella Carleo. E-Globe is known for its innovative approach in the climate control and renewable energy sectors, boasting a sales revenue of 29.6 million Euros as of December 2023.

