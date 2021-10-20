E-finance rises 40% after pricing Egypt's largest IPO since 2015

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's payment firm e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments EFIN.CA soared 40% on its Cairo stock market debut on Wednesday after completing Egypt's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2015.

The state-controlled payments firm saw its shares rise to EGP19.51 at 0920 GMT from a starting price of EGP 13.98.

The initial pricing valued the company at EGP 22.4 billion pounds ($1.42 billion).

($1 = 15.7300 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Julien Ponthus)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @abhinavvr))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.