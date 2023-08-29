E-discovery company Reveal makes double acquisition, touting legal AI tools

By Sara Merken

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Legal technology company Reveal said Tuesday that it has acquired two other electronic discovery companies, Logikcull and IPRO.

Reveal is worth more than $1 billion following the two transactions, which were funded by K1 Investment Management, Reveal's majority shareholder, the company said.

A spokesperson for Reveal declined to disclose other financial terms of the deals.

Chicago-based Reveal, founded in 2009, markets technology powered by artificial intelligence and visual analytics to law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies. The company offers tools for document review and investigations as well as other services.

The acquisitions will cement Reveal as a leader in "automating the practice of law" for small and large customers, the company said.

The combined e-discovery company said it will serve over 4,000 customers and have employees in more than two dozen countries.

K1, a software-focused investment firm, poured $200 million into Reveal's merger with visual analytics company Brainspace in 2021. Reveal has made at least two other acquisitions since then.

Exterro, Relativity, CS Disco, and Everlaw are among the other big e-discovery software providers competing for clients in the market.

The combined company will operate under the Reveal name, and Logikcull and IPRO product lines, such as Logikcull's self-service product, will keep their names, a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

