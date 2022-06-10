E Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ENI S.p.A. (Symbol: E) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.52, changing hands as low as $28.05 per share. ENI S.p.A. shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of E shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, E's low point in its 52 week range is $21.91 per share, with $32.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.09.

