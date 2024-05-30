E-Commodities Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

E-Commodities Holdings Limited (HK:1733) has released an update.

E-Commodities Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Shareholders voted on various resolutions, including the re-election of executive and non-executive directors and the approval of financial statements and dividends. The voting process was conducted via poll with no shareholder restrictions and all resolutions received a high percentage of votes in favor.

