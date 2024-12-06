E-Commodities Holdings Expands with Zhuhai Property Acquisition

E-Commodities Holdings Limited (HK:1733) has released an update.
E-Commodities Holdings Limited has announced a significant property acquisition in Zhuhai City through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The purchase, valued at RMB141.58 million, involves office units that will continue to serve as the company’s operational base. This transaction, classified as a connected transaction due to the vendor’s relationship with a controlling shareholder, highlights the company’s strategic investment in infrastructure.
