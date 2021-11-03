E-commerce Stocks' Q3 Earnings Roster on Nov 4: CVNA & More

E-commerce stocks’ third-quarter results are expected to reflect the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic-led spike in online shopping.



Uncertainties related to the new COVID-19 variant called Delta and increasing health risks, which made people apprehensive, are anticipated to have led to further growth in the e-commerce adoption rate.



Shopping for grocery items, medicines and other essentials online is expected to have remained a major tailwind.



The pandemic-induced rising demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials, resulting in rising online orders worldwide, is expected to have continued benefiting the e-commerce companies in the third quarter.



The growing proliferation of fast delivery services offered by online retailers for non-essential items is anticipated to have bolstered their growth in the quarter under review.



However, the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions in many parts of the world and the ongoing vaccination drives across the globe have been boosting confidence among people and encouraging them for in-store shopping. This is expected to have impacted e-commerce growth in the quarter under review.



This is evident from the latest quarterly results posted by the e-commerce giant Amazon AMZN. The company witnessed sluggish growth in its e-commerce sales in the third quarter, hurting its overall sales growth significantly.



Further, accelerating coronavirus-led expenses incurred by online companies due to supply-chain constraints and labor shortages are anticipated to have created headwinds.



Nevertheless, online travel booking companies, which also belong to the e-commerce industry, are expected to have benefited from the ongoing vaccination drive throughout the world. People in developed countries like the United States and the U.K., where vaccination drives are being carried out at a faster pace, have shown a strong interest in traveling. This is likely to have contributed well to the third-quarter performances of the companies.

Sneak Peek on a Few Upcoming Releases

Let’s see what’s in the offing for four e-commerce companies that are scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4.



Carvana CVNA is expected to have benefited from its improving logistic capabilities. The company’s expanding market exposure is anticipated to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results. Both factors are expected to have driven Carvana’s retail sales growth in the quarter under review.



Strengthening demand for used vehicles is likely to have been a tailwind. Growing wholesale vehicle sales are expected to have driven growth in the company’s top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter loss has narrowed from 30 cents to 28 cents per share over the past 30 days.

MercadoLibre MELI is anticipated to have benefited from strength across online-to-offline offerings. Robust shipping services are expected to have helped the company deliver an enhanced shopping experience to customers in the quarter to be reported. This, in turn, is expected to have aided shipment growth of the company.



The impacts of MercadoLibre’s solid momentum across the marketplace and non-marketplace businesses are expected to get reflected in third-quarter results. Its growing initiatives toward strengthening the fintech business are expected to have driven the total payment volumes in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, increasing warehousing costs of managed networks and expenses related to infrastructure transition on public clouds are likely to have impacted the company’s profitability in the quarter under review. (Read more: What's in the Cards for MercadoLibre's Q3 Earnings?)



Notably, MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $1.27 per share over the past 30 days.

Expedia Group EXPE is anticipated to have benefited from the ongoing vaccination drive throughout the world. Recovery in the domestic business, owing to the increasing number of vaccinated people in the United States, is expected to have been a tailwind.



Growing bookings through Vrbo for vacation rentals, and rising bookings for resorts and conventional lodging are expected to have been tailwinds. The impacts of its constant push toward targeted supply acquisition, technological advancements, relevant local content and product innovation are anticipated to get reflected in third-quarter results.



However, softness in international and corporate travel, owing to the ongoing pandemic, is expected to have been a primary concern. (Read more: Expedia to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?)



Notably, Expedia Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $1.63 per share over the past 30 days.

Wayfair W is expected to have benefited from an increase in online home-furnishing orders. The work-from-home trend, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, prompted customers to put more value to their personal spaces and, thus, spend on home furnishing.



The introduction of more features in media services like keyword bidding and options to display several stock-keeping units in one promotional unit is anticipated to have driven the media business’s growth in the quarter under review.



Strength in the company’s direct retail business along with its growing investments in international regions, namely Canada, U.K. & Germany, is likely to have contributed well.



However, mounting investment expenses and advertising expenditures are expected to get reflected in the third-quarter results. Weak momentum across repeat customers is likely to have been another concern.



Notably, Wayfair has an Earnings ESP of -195.74% and a Zacks Rank #4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has moved 20% downward to 4 cents per share over the past 30 days.

