E-commerce Stocks' Nov 4 Earnings Roster: MELI, MTCH & More

E-commerce stocks’ third-quarter releases are expected to reflect the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic-led spike in online shopping.



The resurgence of coronavirus cases, and increasing health risks and deaths related to COVID-19 during the quarter under review, which made people apprehensive, led to further growth in the adoption rate of e-commerce.



Shopping of grocery items, medicines and other essentials online is likely to have remained a major tailwind.



Additionally, social-distancing protocol and stay-at-home restriction-induced rising demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials resulting in rising online orders worldwide are expected to have continued benefiting the e-commerce companies in the third quarter.



Moreover, the growing proliferation of fast delivery services being offered by online retailers for non-essential items is likely to have bolstered their growth further during the quarter under review.



Impressive third-quarter 2020 results posted by e-commerce giant Amazon AMZN is a testament to these facts. The company’s online store sales increased 38% from the year-ago quarter. Further, strengthening momentum across online grocery shopping contributed well to its performance.



Further, eBay EBAY reported strong third-quarter results on the back of solid Marketplace growth and accelerating gross merchandise volume.



Etsy also delivered solid third-quarter results on the heels of the coronavirus outbreak-induced e-commerce boom, which led to a surge in its Marketplace revenues, mask sales and number of new buyers.



However, the e-commerce industry is expected to have continued witnessing headwinds in the travel space due to restrictions and fear related to the coronavirus outbreak. This might have remained a major concern for the industry if we keep aside the retail benefits.

Sneak Peek on Few Upcoming Releases

Let’s see what’s in the offing for four e-companies that are scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4.



MercadoLibre MELI is likely to have benefited from strength across online-to-offline offerings. Further, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is likely to have contributed well to top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, solid momentum across the free shipment program is expected tohave remained a tailwind. Also, strong mobile-point-of-sale business and the growing adoption of MercadoPago are expected to have benefited the company’s performance in the quarter under review. (Read more: What's in the Cards for MercadoLibre in Q3 Earnings?)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been stable at 8 cents per share over the past seven days.



Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for MercadoLibre this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Notably, MercadoLibre has an Earnings ESP of +269.05% and it sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

Match Group’s MTCH third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its deepening focus on video-dating services. Moreover, increasing user engagement across all brands,especially among youngsters during the pandemic scenario, is likely to have contributed well. Further, solid momentum across Tinder, Hinge, Pairs and OkCupid is likely to have driven top-line growth in the quarter under review.



However, the impacts of heightened competition from other players are expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been stable at 57 cents per share over the past seven days.



Notably, Match Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Match Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Match Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Match Group Inc. Quote

Qurate Retail’s QRTEA third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strength across the e-commerce business. Further, strong momentum across QVC International is likely to have bolstered the company’s customer base growth in the quarter under review. Additionally, a strong push toward product freshness and programming diversity is expected to have aided the performance of QVC U.S. in the to-be-reported quarter. Furthermore, extending video reach across several video platforms is anticipated to have remained a tailwind.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been stable at 43 cents per share over the past seven days.



Notably, Qurate Retail has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qurate Retail Group, Inc. Quote

Expedia Group EXPE is expected to have benefited from moderations in the cancellation of bookings, owing to the gradual reopening of the economy in the quarter under review. Further, cost-saving initiatives are likely to have helped the company in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptions. Further, strength across the global lodging portfolio is expected to have remained a tailwind.



However, sluggishness in the global travel industry, owing to the pandemic,is expected to have weighed heavily on Expedia’s third-quarter performance. (Read more: Expedia Group to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter loss has been stable at 89 cents per share over the past seven days.



Notably, Expedia has an Earnings ESP of -128.09% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.