E-commerce Stocks' Aug 5 Q2 Earnings Roster: FVRR, W & CVNA

E-commerce stocks second-quarter releases are expected to reflect the impact of increased online shopping triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.



We note that coronavirus-led social distancing protocol and stay-at-home restrictions have favored the global e-commerce industry significantly in the second-quarter 2020. This was primarily driven by the need of door-to-door delivery of essentials during this pandemic scenario.



Moreover, growing proliferation of Internet usage and ultrafast delivery services globally might get reflected in the e-commerce companies’ performance in the quarter under review.



Additionally, increasing online orders for groceries, medicines and other essential items as people refrain from stepping outside their homes on fears of contracting the deadly virus is likely to have driven the top line of the online retail companies.



This is evident from the stellar second-quarter 2020 performance delivered by Amazon AMZN. The company’s online grocery sales tripled year over year in the reported quarter. Further, the company’s strong overall online store sales, which grew 49% year over year are testament to the fact that it capitalized well on surging online shopping demand worldwide.



Further, eBay EBAY reported robust second-quarter results on the back of its solid Marketplace growth and accelerating gross merchandise volume.

Other Factors to Note

Smart technologies like AI, AR/VR, ML and deep learning, which aid e-commerce companies to offer a personalized user experience to customers, are likely to have positively impacted the performance of these companies this earnings season.



Growing adoption of m-commerce, online payment services and mobile apps may have contributed to the performance of the e-commerce companies in the second quarter.

Sneak Peek of Few Upcoming Releases

Let’s see what’s in the offing for three e-companies that are scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 5.



Fiverr International’s FVRR second-quarter results are likely to reflect increasing remote working trend owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, solid momentum in performance marketing is expected to have aided the company in acquiring new buyers in the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, growing AI efforts through personalization and customer support might have driven the second-quarter performance. (Read more: Fiverr to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second quarter loss has narrowed from 5 cents to 4 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Notably, Fiverr has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Fiverr International Lt. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiverr International Lt. price-eps-surprise | Fiverr International Lt. Quote

Wayfair W is likely to have benefited from the increasing demand across most home goods categories in both U.S. and International markets during the second quarter. Further, strengthening direct retail business across the United States and international regions might have driven the company’s the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Moreover, solid momentum across house-brand offerings is likely to get reflected in the second-quarter results. (Read more: Wayfair (W) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second quarter earnings has moved north by 2.3% to 89 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Notably, Wayfair has an Earnings ESP of +38.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wayfair Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. price-eps-surprise | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Carvana’s CVNA second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its improving logistic capabilities. Further, the company’s expanding market exposure is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results. We note that both the factors are expected to have driven Carvana’s retail sales growth in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second quarter loss has narrowed from 83 cents to 80 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Notably, Carvana has an Earnings ESP of +5.95% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carvana Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Carvana Co. price-eps-surprise | Carvana Co. Quote

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.