E-commerce Stock Q4 Earnings Roster This Week: AMZN, EBAY & MTCH

E-commerce stocks’ fourth-quarter releases are expected to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic-led spike in online shopping.



Increasing health risks and uncertainties associated with COVID-19 during the quarter under review led to further growth in the adoption rate of e-commerce.



Shopping of grocery items, medicines and other essentials online is likely to have remained a major tailwind.



Additionally, social-distancing protocol and stay-at-home restrictions that induced rising demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials — resulting in rising online orders worldwide — are expected to have benefited e-commerce companies in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, growing proliferation of fast delivery services offered by online retailers for non-essential items is likely to have further bolstered their growth during the quarter under review.



However, the e-commerce industry is expected to have continued witnessing headwinds in the travel space due to restrictions and fear associated with the coronavirus outbreak. This might have remained a major concern for the industry.



Let’s see what’s in the offing for three e-companies that are scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings this week.



Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is likely to have benefited from strengthening grocery and delivery services, expanding international footprint, fast-growing original content portfolio, as well as increasing retail initiatives.



Further, Prime-based customer benefits are likely to have remained a positive. In addition to the Prime program and holiday initiatives, the impact of Amazon’s aggressive stance on the core retail industry — especially grocery retail — is expected to get reflected in fourth-quarter results. (Read more: Amazon to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has increased 1.3% to $7.05 per share over the past 30 days.



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Amazon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Amazon has an Earnings ESP of +5.91% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Amazon.com, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

eBay Inc.’s EBAY quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from solid performance of the Marketplace platform across all major end markets served. Also, growing adoption of the company’s managed payments remained a major positive.



Also, eBay’s Promoted Listings is expected to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter driven by growing momentum across sellers on the back of data-driven recommendations, which have been aiding ad conversions.



However, sluggishness in marketing services is expected to reflect on the company’s to-be-reported results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been stable at 84 cents per share over the past 30 days.



eBay has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

eBay Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

eBay Inc. price-eps-surprise | eBay Inc. Quote

Match Group Inc.’s MTCH quarterly performance is expected to have got a boost from deepening focus on video-dating services. Moreover, increasing user engagement across all brands — especially among youngsters amid the pandemic scenario — is likely to have contributed well. Further, solid momentum across Tinder, Hinge, Pairs and OkCupid is likely to have driven top-line growth in the quarter under review.



However, the impacts of heightened competition from other players are expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been stable at 54 cents per share over the past 30 days.



The chances of Match Group delivering an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter are low as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), presently.

Match Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Match Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Match Group Inc. Quote

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.