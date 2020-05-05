E-Commerce Stock Q1 Earnings Due This Week: IAC, CVNA & More

The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have pleasantly surprised e-commerce companies in the first quarter. Lockdowns and self-imposed quarantine gave a sudden boost to demand for online shopping and quick-delivery services. A steep rise in sales for groceries, healthcare goods and other essential items following stay-at-home orders may have aided the quarter’s performance.

However, the pandemic is expected to have significantly decreased the sale of non-essential items and luxury commodities. Further, the crisis scenario is expected to have resulted in increased expenses, which might reflect on the upcoming results.

Moreover, foreign exchange headwinds and growing economic uncertainties are anticipated to have hampered the industry participants’ quarterly performance.

Performance of E-Commerce Stocks So Far

Amazon.com AMZN and eBay Inc. EBAY are some of the notable e-commerce companies that have already released quarterly results.

Amazon reported mixed first-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. Moreover, earnings declined but revenues marked an increase from the year-ago period.

The company’s results benefited from strong Amazon Web Services momentum, an expanding smart devices portfolio and strengthening content portfolio on Prime Video. However, weak demand for non-essential items and rising expenses remained headwinds.

eBay reported impressive first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased from the year-ago period. The results reflected solid momentum across eBay’s managed payment offerings and Promoted Listings.

Sneak Peek Into a Few Upcoming Releases

Let’s see how the following e-commerce stocks are poised ahead of their first-quarter results, scheduled to release this week.

Fiverr International Ltd.’s FVRR to-be-reported-quarter’s revenues are expected to have benefited from strength in product portfolio and improving technologies. However, a weak macro environment may have affected the quarter’s performance.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Fiverr has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s IAC revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have recorded an increase, while earnings are likely to have declined.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.20 billion suggests an improvement of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 28 cents indicates a fall of 69.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The company has an Earnings ESP of +19.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carvana Co.’s CVNA revenues in the quarter to be reported are expected to have recorded an increase, while earnings are likely to have declined.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.17 billion implies growth of 54.9% from the year-ago reported number. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 59 cents, indicating an 11.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

The company has an Earnings ESP of -13.45% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Booking Holdings’ BKNG upcoming quarterly results are likely to reflect the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis and a complete standstill of global travel. Yet, a strong product portfolio may reflect on the results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $2.24 billion implies a decline of 20.96% from the year-ago reported number. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.94, indicating a 46.8% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

The company has an unfavorable combination of a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -26.13%.

TripAdvisor, Inc.’s TRIP revenues and earnings in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have declined on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $300.5 million implies a decline of 20.1% from the year-ago reported number. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 16 cents, indicating a 55.6% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

TripAdvisor has an Earnings ESP of -28.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.

