E-commerce Stock Jul 30 Q2 Earnings Roster: AMZN, MELI & EXPE

COVID-19-led social distancing protocols, quarantine and lockdowns, along with rising fears of contracting the virus boosted e-commerce momentum in the second quarter. These strengthened online retail shopping, bolstered the adoption rate of online payment solutions and boosted m-commerce user penetration rate, thus driving the worldwide e-commerce market. However, the pandemic is expected to have significantly decreased the sale of non-essential items and luxury commodities. Further, expenses are expected to have increased as the impact of the pandemic became more pronounced in the second quarter.

Sneak Peek Into a Few Upcoming Releases

Let’s see how the following e-commerce stocks are poised ahead of their second-quarter results, scheduled to release this week.



Amazon’s AMZN to-be-reported-quarter’s revenues are expected to have benefited from strength in the product portfolio and overflowing orders amid the ongoing pandemic.



Moreover, the company’s robust distribution network and Prime-enabled fast delivery services might have aided the e-commerce business performance during the to-be-reported quarter. Also, expansion of its cloud services and products portfolio is expected to get reflected in second-quarter results. Moreover, the company’s robust portfolio of Echo smart speakers might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. (Read more: Amazon to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?)



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Amazon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here.



Amazon has an Earnings ESP of +40.45% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MercadoLibre, Inc.’s MELI results are likely to reflect benefits from e-commerce and logistic offerings. (Read more: What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre’s Q2 Earnings?)

The company’s robust free shipping program is anticipated to have helped it in delivering an improved shopping experience to customers during the second quarter. In addition, strong investments in MercadoLibre’s logistics business are expected to have aided the performance of its delivery system in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $790.76 million suggests an improvement of 45.03% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 10 cents indicates fall of 67.7% from the prior-year quarter reported figure.



The company has an Earnings ESP of +93.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expedia Group, Inc.’s EXPE results are likely to reflect strength in Vrbo amid the coronavirus pandemic. The gradual reopening of the economy after the easing of coronavirus-led lockdown, which improved the global travel trend, is likely to have benefited the company’s second-quarter performance.



(Read more: Expedia to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



It has an Earnings ESP of +12.98% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $552.04 million implies a decline of 82.5% from the year-ago reported number. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of $3.45, indicating a 294.9% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

