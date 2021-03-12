E-commerce Sales to Aid Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q4 Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Mar 17, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 68.4% and 13.5%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products improved 150% and 22.3%, respectively.



Markedly, Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected earnings in the last four quarters, with the average being 219.1%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has risen 2.5% to $3.22 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates an increase of 51.2% from $2.13 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, suggesting 14.1% growth from the year-ago $1.84 billion.

Factors to Note

A resilient housing market scenario and solid repair & remodeling activities are expected to have benefited Williams-Sonoma’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. Importantly, Williams-Sonoma’s online sales trends accelerated, which more than offset the lost sales from closed stores. This is expected to have meaningfully contributed to its top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



While the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, stiff competition, tariffs and tough comparisons are expected to have been pressing concerns, a strong housing backdrop is anticipated to have benefited the company. Home furnishing demand has been strong and must have accelerated in the fiscal fourth quarter, given strong housing market data.



Again, its multi-channel multi-brand platform, strong e-commerce growth, solid execution of strategic initiatives, digital leadership, product innovation, retail transformation and operational excellence across businesses are expected to have provided some support to the top line. Also, cross-brand initiatives are likely to have positively contributed to consolidated comps to some extent.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pottery Barn Kids and Teen’s comps growth is pegged at 20%. The metric came in at 7.9% a year ago and 23.8% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pottery Barn’s comps growth is pegged at 20%, indicating growth from 6.7% a year ago. In the fiscal third quarter, comps grew 24.1% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for West Elm’s comps growth is pegged at 21.25%. The metric was 13.9% a year ago and 21.8% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s comps growth is pegged at 22.5%. Comps growth was 3.3% in the prior-year quarter. In the fiscal third quarter, the namesake brand’s comps grew 30.4% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Williams-Sonoma this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.37%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Williams-Sonoma — which shares space with RH RH, At Home Group Inc. HOME and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETH in the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry — carries a Zacks Rank #3.



