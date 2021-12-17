E-commerce platform Rezolve to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Adds details on transaction

Dec 17 (Reuters) - E-commerce platform Rezolve on Friday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Betsy Cohen, in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion.

Rezolve, founded in 2007, offers its customers a mobile shopping solution along with digital payments and e-marketing products.

The deal with Armada Acquisition Corp I AACI.O will provide Rezolve with up to $190 million in gross proceeds, including $150 million from the special purpose acquisition company's trust account and a $40 million private investment from Cohen and German billionaire investor Christian Angermayer.

A SPAC is a publicly listed shell company that raises funds with the intention of merging with a private company within two years of floating its shares. The private company then goes public through the merger.

After the deal closes, Rezolve will list on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol "ZONE".

