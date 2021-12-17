E-commerce platform Rezolve to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 17 (Reuters) - E-commerce platform Rezolve on Friday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Betsy Cohen, in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.