E-commerce loan platform Affirm prices IPO at $49, well above the upwardly revised range

Affirm Holdings, which offers "buy now pay later" loans for online purchases, raised $1.2 billion by offering 24.6 million shares at $49, well above the upwardly revised range of $41 to $44. The company originally planned to offer 24.6 million shares at $33 to $38. At $49, Affirm commands a fully diluted market value of $14.8 billion.

Affirm Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFRM. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, RBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

