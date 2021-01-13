Affirm Holdings, which offers "buy now pay later" loans for online purchases, raised $1.2 billion by offering 24.6 million shares at $49, well above the upwardly revised range of $41 to $44. The company originally planned to offer 24.6 million shares at $33 to $38. At $49, Affirm commands a fully diluted market value of $14.8 billion.



Affirm Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFRM. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, RBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article E-commerce loan platform Affirm prices IPO at $49, well above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

