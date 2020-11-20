E-Commerce Investing Demands Broader Horizons. This ETF Answers the Bell.

Due in large part to companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Etsy (ETSY), among many others, it's easy for some investors to view internet and e-commerce as distinctly American themes.

There's no refuting investors are being rewarded for focusing on U.S. e-commerce and internet equities and exchange traded funds. Those assets are easily outperforming broader equity benchmarks this year. There's also no arguing that emerging markets are fertile territory for investors looking for more growth with internet and online retail stocks.

Consider the following. Amazon likely generated more than $7 billion during this year's Prime Day, which was actually a two-day event held last month. That's impressive for just two days, but it's also nothing compared to China's Singles Day, the world's biggest online retail event. Held last week, Singles Day generated $75.8 billion in gross sales, breaking the 2019 record by 26 percent.

That's just one data point, but it highlights opportunity with the Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB). EWEB, the newest addition to the fray of e-commerce/internet ETFs, tracks the Nasdaq CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Net Total Return Index and debuted last week, just a couple of days prior to Singles Day.

Examining EWEB Potential Excellence

There are some certainties when it comes to investing, including scores of academic studies and data points confirming investors have home country biases. As noted above, market participants extending that favoritism to U.S. internet stocks are being rewarded and that's been the case for years. Combine the robust with returns with the fact that online retail has room to grow here in the States, and it's easy to justify ignoring related opportunities in ex-US markets.



However, the view is short-sighted when considering some important fundamental factors. Not only do developing economies have superior demographics (younger, more tech-savvy populations) relative to the U.S., but those markets have more consumers and exhibit greater contributions to overall global consumption. Those traits highlight a potentially lucrative long-term trajectory with EWEB, one that can help investors move past the ETF's rookie status.

“Many investors are familiar with the EM growth story – that high growth developing countries are facilitating the accumulation of wealth among younger, increasingly educated and connected, and growing populations,” according to Global X research. “But many still underestimate how important EM growth is to the global economy, and the centrality of digitalized consumption to this growth.”

Bolstering the case of EWEB over the long-term is how many emerging markets shop. Broadly speaking, these economies lack the brick-and-mortar retail infrastructure so prevalent in the West. Said differently, there aren't a lot of Costcos and Walmarts in places like Brazil and China. That doesn't mean consumers don't like to shop. It means they shop on computers and smartphones.

“As an early adopter of smartphones, and an aggressive policy to expand internet access, China has become the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce markets globally with a market worth $862.6 billion in 2019 and revenues expected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR over the coming four years,” notes Global X.

EWEB Odds and Ends

The new Global X ETF allocates 74 percent of its weight to Chinese companies by virtue of that country's heft in the e-commerce realm and number of publicly traded companies that make for practical inclusion in the Nasdaq CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Net Total Return Index.

Brazil and South Korea combine for almost 14 percent, a number that could increase over time, particularly given appetite in the former for newly minted internet equities.

For investors, EWEB is a relevant consideration because although the weights of the consumer discretionary and communication services in traditional emerging markets benchmarks are rising, many of those indices don't adequately capture important consumer-driven opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.