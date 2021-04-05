E-commerce Growth Aids FedEx (FDX), Rising Expenses Ail

We recently issued an updated report on FedEx Corporation FDX.

Akin to the past few quarters, FedEx's third-quarter fiscal 2021 results were aided by surge in e-commerce demand. The company's performance in the quarter was driven by higher Ground revenues (up 37%) on residential delivery volume growth. Quarterly results were also aided by an uptick in volumes at FedEx International Priority services and favorable pricing-related initiatives.

Moreover, FedEx's cash position is solid. Notably, FedEx exited the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $8,856 million, way above the debt load (current portion) of $646 million. This indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.

Meanwhile, sharp rise in operating expenses is a concern. Notably, operating costs escalated 20% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to factors like high variable compensation expenses and increased labor rates. Operating expenses have increased in double digits (15%) year over year in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Persistent increase in operating costs might dent bottom-line growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Triton and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 31.2%, respectively.

