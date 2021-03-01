E-Commerce Giant Rakuten Now Lets Users Shop With Cryptocurrency
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten is now allowing users to spend bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at merchants throughout Japan.
- According to a recent announcement, users of Rakuten’s cryptocurrency wallet can now exchange bitcoin, ether and bitcoin cash for the firm’s e-money, Rakuten Cash, to charge its Pay app and Point credit card.
- The firm says it’s not levying fees on such transfers, which can range from 1,000 yen ($9.37) to a maximum of 100,000 yen ($937) in total value per month.
- The move means customers can pay with crypto at thousands of merchants across Japan that accept Rakuten Pay and Rakuten Point Card.
- This spring, Rakuten is also integrating its crypto wallet into the Pay app.
- Rakuten’s ecommerce service has over 95 million registered users according to a JPMorgan insight report.
