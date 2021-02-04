Markets
BABA

E-commerce giant Alibaba prices $5 bln bond deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Alibaba Group Holdings said it had raised $5 billion as it finalised its mega U.S. dollar bond deal on Friday, as investors overlooked the company's ongoing regulatory scrutiny in China.

HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holdings 9988.HK said it had raised $5 billion as it finalised its mega U.S. dollar bond deal on Friday, as investors overlooked the company's ongoing regulatory scrutiny in China.

Pricing was set tighter than initially flagged by the company when its initial price guidance was published on Thursday, indicating strong demand to buy the e-commerce giant's debt despite an anti-trust investigation into the company.

The $5 billion was raised in four tranches of 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year debt.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More