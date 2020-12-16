E-commerce firm Wish shares fall in market debut

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares of ContextLogic Inc WISH.O, which does business as Wish, fell more than 5% in their debut on Wednesday after the e-commerce firm raised $1.1 billion in its stock market launch.

The company's shares opened at $22.75 on the Nasdaq, below its initial public offering price of $24 apiece.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.