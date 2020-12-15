E-commerce firm Wish raises $1.1 billion in IPO -source

Dec 15 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm ContextLogic Inc WISH.O sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday at $24 apiece, at the top of its target range, to raise $1.1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO gives ContextLogic, which does business as Wish, a market capitalization of $14.1 billion. Wish had planned to sell 46 million shares within a targeted range of $22 and $24 per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

