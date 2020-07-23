WMT

E-commerce firm Flipkart buys Walmart's India wholesale business

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Walmart-owned Flipkart will buy the U.S. retail giant's Indian cash-and-carry wholesale business as the e-commerce firm looks to strengthen its offerings for mom-and-pop stores, the company said on Thursday.

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Walmart-owned WMT.N Flipkart will buy the U.S. retail giant's Indian cash-and-carry wholesale business as the e-commerce firm looks to strengthen its offerings for mom-and-pop stores, the company said on Thursday.

Flipkart, majority-owned by Walmart Inc, also announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale as part of the deal.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More