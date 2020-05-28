E-Commerce ETFs Surge Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Millions of consumers stuck at home have been shopping online for all their needs, sending shares of e-commerce companies soaring. E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economy.

While the market share of online sales has been rising in the past few years, the trend has accelerated amid coronavirus crisis. And we may see a permanent shift in consumer behavior toward online shopping even after the health crisis is over.

Even as malls and stores begin to reopen, most mall-based stores will find it increasingly challenging to survive. Approximately 100,000 stores are expected to close over the next five years, as e-commerce rises to about 25% of US retail sales from 15% last year, per WSJ.

This month itself, three major retailers--Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney have filed for bankruptcy. Other major retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have boosted their digital operations in recent years. Walmart’s CEO expects coronavirus to change shopping habits permanently.

To learn more about the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), the ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) and the ProShares Long Online Short Stores ETF (CLIX), please watch the short video above.

