E-Commerce ETFs Boosted by the Stay-At-Home Economy

(1:15) - What Can Investors Expect From The Market Moving Forward?

(5:25) - Ecommerce Surge: Is Retail Winning During The Quarantine?

(12:00) - Pro Shares Suite of Retail Disruption ETFs: ONLN, EMTY & CLIX

(18:50) - Current Trends Into Leveraged and Volatility ETFs

(23:10) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kieran Kirwan, Director, Investment Strategy at ProShares, about retail disruption ETFs.

Major indexes recorded their best month in decades, on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment and a partial reopening of the economy. But there are clear winners and losers in this market.

One area that has done quite well is e-commerce, as millions of consumers stuck at home shop online for all their needs. Online-retailing giant Amazon AMZN is one of the biggest winners of the trend.

While the market share of online sales has been rising in the past few years, the trend has accelerated amid coronavirus crisis. And we may see a permanent shift in consumer behavior toward online shopping even after the health crisis is over.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN focuses on global e-commerce companies. Its top holdings are Amazon AMZN and Alibaba BABA.

As online sales are growing, brick and mortar stores are witnessing declining sales. The ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF CLIX provides long exposure to online retailers and short exposure to traditional brick and mortar retailers. It has gained about 31% this year.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF EMTY provides inverse exposure to bricks-and-mortar retailers. ONLN and EMTY are up about 16% year-to-date. Tune into the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

ProShares is a leader in inverse, leveraged and volatility ETFs. How should these products be used during volatile times?

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight and also make sure to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

[In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

