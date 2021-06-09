E-commerce Demand, Strategic Initiatives to Aid Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW is poised well to gain from the ongoing momentum in both of its segments — High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment, efforts to strengthen customer relationships and investments in growth initiatives. Further, increased e-commerce sales and high demand for certain products amid the pandemic will continue to support its top-line performance.

Segments Poised Well to Deliver Improved 2021 Results

In the High Touch Solutions segment, Grainger witnessed sequential revenue improvement in nearly all end markets in first-quarter 2021, recovery in non-pandemic product volume and stabilizing gross margins. The Endless Assortment segment also continues to deliver more than 20% top-line growth and improved earnings.



Backed by this performance, Grainger projects 2021 net sales between $12.7 billion and $13 billion. In 2020, the company had reported sales of $11.8 billion. In 2021, total company daily revenue growth is expected in the range of 8.5% to 11.0%. The company anticipates earnings per share to be $19.00-$20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% to 26.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings is pegged at $19.74, indicating year-over-year growth of 22%. The estimate has moved up 1% over the past 30 days.

Growth Initiatives, E-Commerce to Drive Revenues

Grainger accomplished the goal of remerchandising a record $1.2 billion of products in the United States in 2019 and completed another $1.6 billion in 2020. Over the past decade, the company has invested strategically in its network to ensure optimal capacity, increased automation and standardization in response to the need for on-demand delivery of products. The company continues to outpace the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market, highlighting continued traction of its growth initiatives and pandemic-related sales.



It is focused on driving 300-400 basis points of outgrowth compared with the market by focusing on the strategic activities such as building advantaged MRO solutions, delivering unparalleled customer service, and offering differentiated sales and services. Grainger will continue its efforts to strengthen relationships with both large and mid-sized customers to improve sales force effectiveness.



Grainger has witnessed a surge of COVID-19 pandemic-related product sales, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety products on higher customer demand. The company anticipates increased levels of safety and cleaning product sales to large healthcare, government and critical manufacturing customers in the near term.



Further, the pandemic has provided a significant boost to its e-retail sales. The company is focused on improving the end-to-end customer experience by making investments in e-commerce and digital capabilities, and executing improvement initiatives within the supply chain. Notably, in 2020, 65% of Grainger’s revenues stemmed from online channels and the company was ranked as the 11th largest e-retailer in North America, according to Internet Retailer.

Share Price Performance

The stock has gained 44.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.2%.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

