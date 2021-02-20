Ocelot Acquisition Corporation I, a SPAC focused on the e-commerce, transportation & logistics industries, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Austin, TX-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at a price of $10 where it would command a market value of $313 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant exercisable at $11.50.



The Austin, TX-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OACAU. Ocelot Acquisition Corporation I filed confidentially on February 1, 2021. BMO Capital Markets and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article E-commerce and logistics SPAC Ocelot Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



