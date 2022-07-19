US Markets
MO

E-cigarette maker NJOY hires bankers for possible sale - WSJ

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

E-cigarette maker NJOY Holdings Inc has hired bankers for a possible sale of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

July 19 (Reuters) - E-cigarette maker NJOY Holdings Inc has hired bankers for a possible sale of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular