E-cigarette maker NJOY hires bankers for possible sale - WSJ

July 19 (Reuters) - E-cigarette maker NJOY Holdings Inc has hired bankers for a possible sale of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.