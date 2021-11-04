E-brokers are big reach for Beijing’s long arm

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Even Beijing's long arm has its limits. There are indications that authorities are reaching for trading apps that cater to rich investors with money abroad. Barring some extreme steps, however, these hot online brokers probably can thrive. Hints of a crackdown have been dropping for months. State media published an article in October warning that $9 billion Futu and rival UP Fintech, also known as Tiger Brokers may violate new data privacy laws. Soon after, a central bank official chided the industry. Despite a share rally this week thanks to a buyback plan, Futu, China’s answer to Robinhood, has lost over 60%, or nearly $18 billion, of its market value since July. Beijing's biggest gripe may be how e-brokers help Chinese citizens skirt capital controls. Local traders can only invest overseas via so-called stock connect links and the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors scheme. They’re tightly managed, but grey areas and loopholes have flourished. Research outfit Rhodium Group reckons Chinese investors held an estimated $700 billion of U.S. stocks last year, three times the official figure. Futu's meteoric rise also may overstate its impact. Even after the recent rout, its stock is up more than 250% since it listed in New York in 2019 and its number of paying users tripled to 1 million. And yet client assets tallied just $65 billion, less than a quarter of the $280 billion of deposits at Bank of China's Hong Kong unit alone in 2020. Mainland Chinese customers trade on Futu with money already offshore, and the company says it doesn't move yuan out. Authorities could slow its growth by requiring new approvals or imposing tough data rules. An awkward move would be to tighten capital controls altogether and restrict financial institutions from opening offshore accounts for Chinese customers. That seems unlikely, but with the economy sputtering and President Xi Jinping targeting income inequality no measure can be entirely discounted. If Futu were to lose all its domestic paying Chinese users, net profit would fall by 71%, to roughly HK$1 billion ($129 million) in 2022, JPMorgan analysts estimate. The company has secured licences elsewhere, however, and aggressively courted users in Hong Kong, Singapore and beyond. Like the legendary outlaw Robin Hood, Futu is likely to elude the sheriff’s full grasp.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The head of the Financial Stability Department at China's central bank warned at a forum that online brokerages that are not licenced in China may be "conducting illegal financial activities" if they provide cross-border security investment services to domestic customers, according to a transcript of his speech released on Oct. 27.

- The People's Daily newspaper, part of the Communist Party’s official state media, published an article on Oct. 14 that said e-brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks as the country’s new personal data privacy law takes effect on Nov. 1.

- Futu said it had "completed all the rectification work in satisfaction of the relevant opinions and regulatory requirements" of the new law.

- The company on Aug. 31 reported total client assets of HK$503 billion ($65 billion) as of June 30, up 254% from a year earlier.

- Separately, Futu on Nov. 3 announced a $300 million share repurchase programme until Dec. 31, 2022. Its shares closed up 7.8% to $59.85.

