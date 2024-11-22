E. Bon Holdings Reports Steady Profit Growth

E. Bon Holdings Limited (HK:0599) has released an update.
E. Bon Holdings Limited reported a slight increase in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue rising to HK$236.5 million from HK$214 million the previous year. Despite higher cost of sales, the company managed to boost its operating profit to HK$13.7 million, maintaining earnings per share at HK1.2 cents. Investors may find the company’s steady performance and revenue growth promising in the current market landscape.
