E-Bike supplier hGears plans Frankfurt IPO

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published

HGears, a supplier of high-precision gears and components for e-Bikes, plans a listing in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, it said on Wednesday.

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - HGears, a supplier of high-precision gears and components for e-Bikes, plans a listing in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, it said on Wednesday.

The company, which posted revenues of 126 million euros and an operational profit margin of 18% in 2020, said it plans to issue new shares of around 65 million euros.

The listing is expected to complete in Q2 2021, hGears said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More