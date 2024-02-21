DZSI Partners Vianet to Boost Ontario Fiber Connectivity

In a move to enhance broadband services in northern Ontario, Vianet, a prominent regional communications service provider, has deployed DZS Inc.'s DZSI Velocity V6 fiber access system. The collaboration aims to deliver lightning-fast Internet speeds to residential and business customers, positioning Vianet as a leader in the competitive market.



The DZS Velocity V6 fiber access system stands out for its industry-leading performance and high density in a compact form factor. It enables Vianet to offer multi-gigabit broadband services via XGS-PON technology, ensuring a superior communication experience for users. It is designed to meet the demands of emerging applications like augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality, ensuring low latency and high symmetrical bandwidth.



Vianet stands to gain several competitive advantages through this partnership:



Superior Performance and Capacity: The V6 platform scales to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for XGS-PON technologies to thousands of subscribers.



Equipped for the Future: The V6 supports simple upgrades to future PON and access technologies, ensuring non-blocking performance without requiring complete system replacement.



Software-based Solution: Aligned with global standards, the V6 is complemented by award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation and service assurance.



Ease of Operation: Combining the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility of disaggregation, the V6 offers ease of use.



Multiple Gateway Support: The V6 provides support for Optical Networking Terminals and gateways, ensuring interoperability and cutting-edge WiFi capabilities.



Vianet's initial deployment of the DZS Velocity V6 will start in the City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario, with plans for further expansion. This move reflects Vianet's dedication to providing world-class communication services to its customers, especially in traditionally underserved areas of northern Ontario. With DZS's cutting-edge technology, Vianet is poised to revolutionize connectivity in the region.



Founded in 1996 and based in Plano, TX, DZS offers network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea and other Asia Pacific countries. The company is likely to benefit from the secular trend of 5G deployment across the globe with healthy traction in the fiber LAN ecosystem. With better visibility and solid order trends, the company is aiming to gain cost efficiencies and introduce products to the market.

