DZS Sells IoT Portfolio to Lantronix for $6.5M

November 07, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

DZS ( (DZSI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DZS Inc. has announced the sale of its Industrial IoT solutions portfolio to Lantronix for $6.5 million, a move that enhances Lantronix’s reach in the IoT market while allowing DZS to focus on its core Broadband Networking and Connectivity systems and Cloud Edge software. This strategic transaction strengthens DZS’s balance sheet and expands Lantronix’s customer base, adding approximately 60 new clients across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, including several marquee names.

