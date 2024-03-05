DZS (DZSI) Spurs Fiber Connectivity in Texas' Bolivar Peninsula

DZS Inc. DZSI is set to revolutionize Internet connectivity in rural Texas, particularly in the Bolivar Peninsula. Through a strategic partnership with Rural Telecommunications America (“RTA”), DZS is deploying cutting-edge technologies to deliver high-speed Internet, voice and video services to more than 6,000 residential and business customers in the region.



RTA, renowned for its commitment to bridging the digital divide, selected DZS after an exhaustive evaluation process. By upgrading from fixed wireless to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, RTA aims to enhance economic and social prosperity in underserved areas.



Key solutions deployed by RTA include:



DZS Velocity V16: An environmentally hardened access edge system supporting gigabit and multi-gigabit services, facilitating seamless migration to advanced technologies like XGS-PON.



DZS Helix 2466: Next-generation PON home gateways with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, ensuring robust connectivity throughout homes along with carrier-grade voice services.



DZS CloudCheck and DZS Expresse: AI-driven network assurance and Wi-Fi management solutions ensuring an exceptional subscriber experience while enhancing operational agility.



These solutions are Build America, Buy America-ready and are designed to cater to rural fiber deployments across the country. DZS prioritizes standards-based solutions with proven interoperability, ensuring compatibility with existing infrastructure.



The deployment heralds a new era of connectivity for rural communities in Texas. By bringing fiber connectivity and multi-gigabit speeds, DZS is not only improving access to essential services but also fostering economic growth and social development. As RTA continues its network expansion, DZS also stands to gain from increased adoption of its solutions, thereby strengthening its market position.



Founded in 1996 and based in Plano, TX, DZS offers network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea and other Asia Pacific countries. The company is likely to benefit from the secular trend of 5G deployment across the globe with healthy traction in the fiber LAN ecosystem. With better visibility and solid order trends, the company is aiming to gain cost efficiencies and introduce products to the market.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DZS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DZS Inc. (DZSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.