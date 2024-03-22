DZS (DZSI) & Infinera Team Up to Drive Optical Innovation

DZS Inc DZSI and Infinera INFN have collaborated to showcase the newly integrated ICE-X Coherent Pluggable Solutions at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition in San Diego. The integrated solution is designed for mobile xHaul and advanced symmetrical business services in a bandwidth of 25GE to 400GE



The state-of-the-art solution integrates DZS Saber’s 2200 Coherent Ethernet Switch with Infinera’s Open XR optics-enabled solution to deliver high-density aggregation, low latency services, high bandwidth, ethernet business service connectivity and improved cost efficiency.



With the ground-breaking XR optics, service providers are able to lower their capital and operating expenditures by considerably reducing the number of optical transceivers and “aggregation sites.”



Apart from this, they can take advantage of improved switching efficiencies at centralized sites along with the reduction in power usage, carbon footprint and the number of “aggregation sites” and “truck rolls.”



Furthermore, the breakthrough technology includes DZS’ seamless Layer 2 networking support, enabling mobile front/mid/backhaul capabilities.



DZS also highlighted that the solution has Time Sensitive Networking features like Integrated Grand Master Timing. Also, the offering extends support to point-to-multipoint applications over 100GE interfaces.



In addition, it allows a smooth transition to bandwidth demands and traffic patterns with significant CapEx reductions and router efficiency optimization for service providers.



Based in Plano, TX, DZS, formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., specializes in edge access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.



DZS is gaining from the robust installation of 5G globally, coupled with the strength witnessed in the fiber LAN ecosystem. It operates in a vast range worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea and other Asia Pacific countries.



INFN provides innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors worldwide to address the requirements in data center interconnect, submarine and metro transport applications.



The stock has lost 83.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 45.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

