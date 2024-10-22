DZS achieves U.S. BEAD Program manufacturing readiness certification

DZS (DZSI) announced that the company’s U.S. manufactured electronic components have been certified as compliant with the domestic manufacturing requirement enumerated in the “Build America Buy America” waiver for the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. On October 16, 2024, the National Telecommunications and Information Association announced a list of specific equipment and suppliers self-certifying their compliance with the NTIA’s final limited waiver of BABA requirements of the BEAD Program which included certain manufactured products such as Optical Line Terminals, OLT line cards, Optics pluggables and standalone Optical Network Terminals. DZS manufactures a wide range of OLTs and OLT line cards that are BABA certified, as well as a full portfolio of gateway ONTs with integrated WiFi and Layer 2 routing which makes them compliant with the BEAD wavier requirements.

