DZ BANK Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (SWX:ZURN)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Zurich Insurance Group (SWX:ZURN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group is CHF 564,60/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 449,45 to a high of CHF 677,25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 534,00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group is 68,441MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 45.10.

Zurich Insurance Group Maintains 5.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.24%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURN is 0.66%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 20,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,059K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 4.45% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,957K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 9.85% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,241K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing a decrease of 24.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 17.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 914K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 2.18% over the last quarter.

