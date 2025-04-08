DZ BANK Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () (ZURVY)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ZURVY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.06% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () is -$35.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$159.23 to a high of $72.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 223.06% from its latest reported closing price of $28.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt () is 66,792MM, a decrease of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 43.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURVY is 0.69%, an increase of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.80% to 1,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 97.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 126.63% over the last quarter.

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 0.52% over the last quarter.

PDIAX - Virtus Rampart Enhanced Core Equity Fund holds 210K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VIRTUS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Virtus Rampart Enhanced Core Equity Series holds 134K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Mitchell Capital Management holds 97K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 2.04% over the last quarter.

