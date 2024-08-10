DZ BANK Upgrades Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt () (ZLNDY)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ZLNDY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.23% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt () is $18.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $29.73. The average price target represents an increase of 48.23% from its latest reported closing price of $12.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt () is 12,837MM, an increase of 25.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zalando SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLNDY is 0.00%, an increase of 22.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.47% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLNDY by 22.98% over the last quarter.

