DZ BANK Upgrades UBS Group (SWX:UBSG)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for UBS Group (SWX:UBSG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.66% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for UBS Group is CHF 28,86/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 21,21 to a high of CHF 37,28. The average price target represents an increase of 16.66% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 24,74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UBS Group is 37,497MM, a decrease of 13.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,073 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSG is 0.58%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.87% to 1,536,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 140,730K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,283K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 98,123K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,561K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 85.18% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 95,397K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,659K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 75.94% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 75,423K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,332K shares , representing a decrease of 22.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 54,060K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,552K shares , representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.