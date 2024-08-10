DZ BANK Upgrades Novo Nordisk A (LSE:0TDD)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Novo Nordisk A (LSE:0TDD) from Sell to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 9.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TDD is 0.62%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 369,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 21,221K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,085K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TDD by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 13,725K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,130K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TDD by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,054K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,975K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TDD by 70.26% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 11,816K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,814K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TDD by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,165K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,786K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TDD by 1.94% over the last quarter.

