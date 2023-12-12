DZ Bank Upgrades Nike, Inc. - Class B (NKE)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, DZ Bank upgraded their outlook for Nike, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:NKE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Upside

As of November 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 121.86. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of 118.61.

The projected annual revenue for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 53,426MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

Nike, Inc. - Class B Declares $0.37 Dividend

On November 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 4, 2023 will receive the payment on January 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $118.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nike, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.48%, a decrease of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 1,108,507K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,137K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 10.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,437K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,336K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,404K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,656K shares, representing a decrease of 22.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 25.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,245K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,910K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,466K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,412K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Nike Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

