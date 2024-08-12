DZ BANK Upgrades Merck KGaA (MKGAF)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.04% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Merck KGaA is $201.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $178.40 to a high of $225.93. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from its latest reported closing price of $183.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merck KGaA is 25,212MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck KGaA. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKGAF is 0.65%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 4,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,786K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 6.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,069K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 6.02% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 5.30% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 257K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.