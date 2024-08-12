DZ BANK Upgrades Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt () (MKKGY)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MKKGY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.15% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt () is $59.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.81 to a high of $80.82. The average price target represents an increase of 61.15% from its latest reported closing price of $37.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt () is 25,212MM, an increase of 20.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKKGY is 0.15%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.30% to 255K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVFCX - Pioneer Disciplined Value Fund : holds 107K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKKGY by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 70K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKKGY by 8.01% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 29.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKKGY by 25.42% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKKGY by 8.68% over the last quarter.

