DZ BANK Upgrades FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FWB:FPE3)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FWB:FPE3) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPRNX - Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPE3 by 32.78% over the last quarter.

FGM - First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPE3 by 9.73% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPE3 by 19.70% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPE3 by 13.89% over the last quarter.

HDVAX - Hartford International Equity Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 96.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE3 by 39.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in FUCHS PETROLUB SE. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 1,125.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPE3 is 0.23%, an increase of 345.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 10,501K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.