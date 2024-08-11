DZ BANK Upgrades Banco Santander (WSE:SAN)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Banco Santander (WSE:SAN) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 0.61%, an increase of 10.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 1,887,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 367,563K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 132,376K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 11.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 95,272K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,844K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 18.59% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 73,160K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,867K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 23.35% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 57,297K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.