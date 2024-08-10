DZ BANK Upgrades Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (SAN)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:SAN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.68% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $6.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.17 to a high of $7.20. The average price target represents an increase of 37.68% from its latest reported closing price of $4.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 57,668MM, an increase of 22.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 0.08%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 419,152K shares. The put/call ratio of SAN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 141,765K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143,552K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 60,901K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,745K shares , representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 35.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 16,091K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,787K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 14,188K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Groupama Asset Managment holds 11,310K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Banco Santander Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Santander, S.A., doing business as Santander Group, is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Santander in Spain. Additionally, Santander maintains a presence in all global financial centres as the 16th-largest banking institution in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.