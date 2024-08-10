DZ BANK Upgrades Adyen N.V. (SWX:1N8)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Adyen N.V. (SWX:1N8) from Sell to Buy.

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V.. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1N8 is 0.86%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 6,007K shares.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,068K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 15.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 407K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 7.60% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 395K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing a decrease of 33.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 243K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 25.17% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 207K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 26.19% over the last quarter.

